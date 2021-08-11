IWG’s (IWGFF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.