Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.27 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

