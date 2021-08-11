Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of TSE:JAG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.85. 110,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.54 and a 52-week high of C$11.30. The firm has a market cap of C$351.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.55.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$40.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

