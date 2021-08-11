James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:JHX opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

