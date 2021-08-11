James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

James River Group stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after buying an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

