Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18.

