Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

