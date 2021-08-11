Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $30.92. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JANX. Bank of America started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Janux Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

