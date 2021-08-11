Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 152.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

