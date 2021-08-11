Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $12.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

CAR opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

