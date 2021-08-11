Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Shares of VMC opened at $187.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

