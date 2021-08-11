Jefferies Financial Group Raises Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.21.

Shares of TSE CRON traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 295,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,871. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.02.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

