Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $457.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

