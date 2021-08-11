Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,251 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.67. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.