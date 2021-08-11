JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,295

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CKN. started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Clarkson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,510 ($45.86) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,585 ($46.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -37.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,173.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -0.82%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

