JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $160.66. 81,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

