JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LCSHF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

LCSHF stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

