JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a market cap of £451.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.18.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

