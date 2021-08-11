JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a market cap of £451.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.18.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile
