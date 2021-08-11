Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

