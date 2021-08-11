Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $195.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $200.68 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $787.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $792.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $873.62 million, with estimates ranging from $859.22 million to $901.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KAI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,893. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

