Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleyra in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

