Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,174,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

