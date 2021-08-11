Kambria Hits Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Kambria has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $104,460.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kambria has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,165.75 or 1.00083928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.69 or 0.01061610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00344790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00398359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00069933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

