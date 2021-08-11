Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $516.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00013642 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $516.22 million and $106.41 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00303100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00036965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.09 or 0.02313878 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,225,201 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

