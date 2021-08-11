KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.81

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $14.71. KDDI shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 163,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

