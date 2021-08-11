Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. 7,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

