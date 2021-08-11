Kelly Services (KELYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $90.36.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.