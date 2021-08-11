Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.81

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $22.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

