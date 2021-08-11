Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.81

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $22.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.