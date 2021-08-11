Kenton Jarvis Buys 18 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

EZJ traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 828.60 ($10.83). 1,434,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 898.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

