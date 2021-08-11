Kenton Jarvis Buys 18 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

EZJ traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 828.60 ($10.83). 1,434,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 898.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

