KeyCorp Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $58.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $60,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.