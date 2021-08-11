Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.17.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

