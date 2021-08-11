Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.57. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,273. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

