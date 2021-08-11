Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.69). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 978,904 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

