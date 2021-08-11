Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Tops $723,631.43 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 826% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $723,631.43 and approximately $3.67 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

