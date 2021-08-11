Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 3.1%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.97 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 38.13 ($0.50). Approximately 115,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 55,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £23.34 million and a PE ratio of 127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

