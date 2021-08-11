KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

