KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:KIO opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.