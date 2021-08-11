Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €15.60 ($18.35) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.41 ($15.78).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.78 ($15.04). 1,054,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.41. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.