Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 600 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.46. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

