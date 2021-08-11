Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $897,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 13.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

