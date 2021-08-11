Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.