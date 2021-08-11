Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEO opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.