Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.