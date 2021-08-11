Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 167,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

