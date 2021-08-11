Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $338.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

