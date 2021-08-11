KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €69.20 ($81.41) and last traded at €69.40 ($81.65). Approximately 9,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00 ($82.35).

KWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

