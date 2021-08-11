Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 6%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $45.04. 6,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $775.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.29.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.