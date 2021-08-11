Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Shares of NYSE:LGO traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 21,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,927. The firm has a market cap of $936.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.