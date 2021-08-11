Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 7,052 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80.

LSCC opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.