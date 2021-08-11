LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.88.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

